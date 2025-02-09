Marine identified as victim of surveillance flight that crashed in Philippines

The Marine who died alongside three defense contractors last Thursday when their surveillance flight crashed in the Philippines has been identified as Sgt. Jacob M. Durham, according to officials.

Last week, a Department of Defense-contracted aircraft went down in the southern province of Maguindanao del Sur while "providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance support at the request of our Philippine allies," according to the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command.

There were no survivors, officials said, who added that there were four personnel on the plane, including a U.S. military service member.

On Sunday, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command identified Durham as the Marine on the plane. The three contractors have not been identified.

The California native was trained as an electronic intelligence/electromagnetic warfare analyst and assigned to the 1st Radio Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force.

In a press release, Indo-Pacific Command said Durham joined the Marine Corps in January 2021 and had just been promoted to his current rank on Feb. 1.

Durham earned numerous awards and decorations, including the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, a Meritorious Mast and Naval Aircrew Insignia.

"We mourn the loss of Sgt. Jacob Durham, who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country," said Lt. Col. Mabel B. Annunziata, commanding officer of 1st Radio Battalion. "Sgt. Durham embodied the highest traditions of the Marine Corps – exemplifying composure, intelligence, and selfless leadership. He was deeply respected and loved by his fellow Marines. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and his fellow Marines during this profoundly difficult time."

The aircraft involved in the crash was a Marine Corps Beechcraft King Air 350, a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News.

Military officials say the plane crashed during a routine mission in support of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation activities.

Officials added that the aircraft was providing surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance support for the ally nation.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

