Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Drones

US Marine Corps creates attack drone team as arms race with Russia, China heats up

The Quantico-based team will focus on armed first-person view drones

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
Published
close
Brett Velicovich warns the US is getting 'left behind' when it comes to drone technology Video

Brett Velicovich warns the US is getting 'left behind' when it comes to drone technology

Fox News contributor and Army veteran Brett Velicovich shares insight into the United States' drone capabilities and how it compares to adversaries like Russia and China.

The U.S. Marine Corps established an attack drone team earlier this year to respond to the rapid development of armed first-person view (FPV) drone technology and tactics, offering a glimpse into the evolving landscape of modern warfare and how future battles could be fought.

The Marine Corps Attack Drone Team (MCADT) will be based at the Weapons Training Battalion, Marine Corps Base in Quantico, Virginia.

The FPV drones used will offer squad-level lethality at a range of up to 20 kilometers, nearly 12.5 miles, for under $5,000, compared to more expensive weapons systems with less capability, according to a press release from the service.

Marine Corps Attack Drone Team

The Marine Corps Attack Drone Team utilized the Skydio X2D drone as a reconnaissance drone on the range to showcase its capabilities on the battlefield. ((DVIDS / U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Barker))

"MCADT is committed to rapidly integrating armed first-person view drones into the FMF [Fleet Marine Force], enhancing small-unit lethality and providing organic capabilities that warfighters currently lack," said Maj. Alejandro Tavizon, the headquarters company commander at Weapons Training Battalion and officer in charge of MCADT.

"By leveraging emerging technologies and refining drone employment tactics, we are ensuring that Marines remain agile, adaptive, and lethal in the modern battlespace."

Brett Velicovich, an Army veteran with extensive drone experience, told Fox News Digital that the creation of MCADT has been long overdue as the United States enters a drone arms race with adversaries like China, Russia and Iran.

marine corps drone

A Neros Archer first-person view drone sits on a case during a demonstration range at Weapons Training Battalion on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 7, 2025. ((DVIDS / U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Barker))

"For a while now, we haven't had the needed technology, the needed expertise in low-cost, highly scalable, lethal drone technology that, frankly, is going to be the next part of every piece of the next war that we fight," he said.

Velicovich argued that the United States is far behind other countries, especially China, when it comes to the production of drone technology, and needs to start looking at drones not just as surveillance assets, but as a form of ammunition.

He pointed to Russia’s war in Ukraine and the large-scale advancements in domestic drone production that have allowed Ukrainian forces to strike multi-million-dollar enemy tanks and vehicles with drones that cost a few hundred dollars.

ukraine fpv drones

KYIV, UKRAINE - 2025/04/01: A batch of fibre optic controlled First Person View (FPV) drones are seen before being handed over to the Ukrainian armed forces. FPV drones equipped with fiber optics offer key advantages over traditional UAVs. (Photo by Mykhaylo Palinchak/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images))

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced in December that Ukraine manufactured over 1.5 million FPV drones in 2024, including reconnaissance, kamikaze and long-range deep-strike drones. Domestically produced drones accounted for 96.2% of all unmanned aerial vehicles used by Ukrainian forces during the year.

"You have companies and manufacturing plants in Ukraine building 100,000 drones per month. One manufacturing plant is building 100,000 of these things per month. That's real scale. That's where we need to be," Velicovich told Fox News Digital.

The WSJ, citing one Department of Defense estimate, reported that the U.S. has the capacity to build up to 100,000 drones a year.

marines fpv drone

A Marine pilots a first-person view drone during a demonstration range at WTBn on Marine Corps Base Quantico, Virginia, March 7, 2025. ((DVIDS / U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joshua Barker / Fox News Digital))

US, EUROPEAN ALLIES DEMAND ACTION TO END RUSSIA'S USE OF IRANIAN DRONES IN UKRAINE

The number is far below what the United States’ adversaries, such as Russia and China, produce in a year, raising national security concerns.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a meeting of the Military-Industrial Commission in late April, said that almost all of the country’s defense enterprises had met their orders in full last year, highlighting Moscow’s efforts to ramp up its war machine.

"Over 1.5 million drones of various types were delivered, with about 4,000 so-called FPV drones equipped with virtual reality control systems supplied to the frontlines daily," Putin said, according to a transcript released by the Kremlin. "I know well, just as many of you here do, that these weapons are still in short supply. We need more of them."

vladimir putin

In this pool photograph distributed by the Russian state agency Sputnik, Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow on March 28, 2025. ((Photo by Sergei Ilyin/Pool/AFP via Getty Images))

Chinese technology company DJI is also making significant inroads in drone production, in both U.S. and Asian markets. It touts itself as the world's leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial drones.

Craig Singleton, a senior China fellow at the non-partisan Foundation for Defense of Democracies, told Fox News Digital that the Shenzhen-based company dominates the global drone market, controlling more than 70% of the worldwide market share.

"That’s alarming, because DJI drones are essentially data collectors for Beijing — giving China potential access to sensitive infrastructure imagery, flight patterns, and more. It’s not just a market-share problem — it’s a national security threat," he said.

dji drones

Visitors view DJI drones at the World Intelligent Manufacturing Expo 2024 in Nanjing, China, on December 20, 2024.  ((Photo by Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images))

AI-POWERED ATTACK DRONES TAKE FLIGHT

Singleton added that the U.S. doesn’t need to match China drone for drone, but it needs a production floor that’s sustainable, somewhere around a minimum of 250,000 drones per year.

"We are absolutely in a drone arms race with China — and losing isn’t an option. Success will depend on scaling production, protecting sensitive supply chains, and turbocharging innovation," he said. "It's not just about building drones — it’s about fielding smarter, cheaper and more resilient swarms faster than Beijing."

dji drones

DJI drones on display. ((Costfoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | (CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images) / Fox News Digital)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The U.S. National Drone Association will host the Military Drone Crucible Championship in Florida later this summer, where the Marines and the Army’s 75th Ranger Regiment will compete to demonstrate their drone skills and tactics in modern combat.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.