US-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 confirmed dead, IDF says

The body of Israeli Defense Force Sergeant Itay Chen, 19, remains in Gaza

By Yonat Friling , Danielle Wallace Fox News
Published | Updated
Israel reportedly boycotts cease-fire talks as officials seek information on Hamas' hostages Video

Israel reportedly boycotts cease-fire talks as officials seek information on Hamas' hostages

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports the latest on the war in Gaza from Tel Aviv. 

A U.S.-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 while Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and massacred hundreds has been confirmed dead, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters said it was mourning the slaying of Sergeant Itay Chen, who served on the Gaza border and was taken hostage on what is considered in Israel as "Black Saturday." Itay's body "is still being held captive by Hamas," according to Israeli officials. 

"We share in the profound grief of the Chen family. Itay Chen (19) was always surrounded by friends. A beloved individual who drew others to him with his warm presence. Itay loved the land, going on hikes, and was a senior instructor in youth movements - a salt of the earth person," a statement in his memory read. 

BIDEN TO ADDRESS THE AMERICAN HOSTAGES IN GAZA DURING SOTU; WHO ARE THE 6 US CITIZENS STILL HELD BY HAMAS?

Italy seen smiling while wearing an IDF uniform

IDF Sergeant Italy Chen was serving along the Gaza border when he was taken hostage by Hamas militants on Oct. 7.  (IDF)

"Itay was very attached to Gucci, the family's pet dog," the statement continued. "He played basketball greatly enjoyed sports, good food, and listening to music. Itay was the middle child of three siblings. He had been in a relationship for over a year with Neta, whom he called the love of his life." 

As of Monday, there are 134 hostages who remain held in Gaza, and 34 of them are considered dead.

Chen's parents and an aunt attended President Biden's State of the Union address last week as guests of Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. He was on active duty in a tank unit on Oct. 7. The Times of Israel reported that Chen was last heard from at 6:40 a.m. the morning of the attack.

Italy smiles in a black tshirt

IDF Sergeant Italy Chen has been confirmed dead after being taken hostage on Oct. 7, Israeli officials said. (Fox News )

Chen was one of six U.S. citizens who remained held by Hamas. During his State of the Union address on Thursday, Biden said he had been "working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire" that would last for six weeks to get all the remaining hostages released. 

New York protesters hold posters of Israeli hostages held by Hamas

Dozens of people walked through Central Park in New York City on March 10, 2024, demanding that the 134 people still being held hostage in Gaza be freed.  (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

The president affirmed that Oct. 7 was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas militants took 250 people hostage that day. 

"Israel has a right to go after Hamas," Biden said, describing how Hamas hides like "cowards" within the civilian population. "Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza. This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed." 

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates. Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.

Yonat Friling is a senior field producer for Fox News Media based in the Jerusalem Bureau. 