US-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 confirmed dead, IDF says

A U.S.-Israeli citizen who was kidnapped on Oct. 7 while Hamas terrorists invaded southern Israel and massacred hundreds has been confirmed dead, the Israel Defense Forces announced.

The Hostages and Missing Persons Families Forum headquarters said it was mourning the slaying of Sergeant Itay Chen, who served on the Gaza border and was taken hostage on what is considered in Israel as "Black Saturday." Itay's body "is still being held captive by Hamas," according to Israeli officials.

"We share in the profound grief of the Chen family. Itay Chen (19) was always surrounded by friends. A beloved individual who drew others to him with his warm presence. Itay loved the land, going on hikes, and was a senior instructor in youth movements - a salt of the earth person," a statement in his memory read.

"Itay was very attached to Gucci, the family's pet dog," the statement continued. "He played basketball greatly enjoyed sports, good food, and listening to music. Itay was the middle child of three siblings. He had been in a relationship for over a year with Neta, whom he called the love of his life."

As of Monday, there are 134 hostages who remain held in Gaza, and 34 of them are considered dead.

Chen's parents and an aunt attended President Biden's State of the Union address last week as guests of Sens. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. He was on active duty in a tank unit on Oct. 7. The Times of Israel reported that Chen was last heard from at 6:40 a.m. the morning of the attack.

Chen was one of six U.S. citizens who remained held by Hamas. During his State of the Union address on Thursday, Biden said he had been "working non-stop to establish an immediate ceasefire" that would last for six weeks to get all the remaining hostages released.

The president affirmed that Oct. 7 was the deadliest day for Jewish people since the Holocaust. Hamas militants took 250 people hostage that day.

"Israel has a right to go after Hamas," Biden said, describing how Hamas hides like "cowards" within the civilian population. "Israel also has a fundamental responsibility, though, to protect innocent civilians in Gaza. This war has taken a greater toll on innocent civilians than all previous wars in Gaza combined. More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed."

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.