Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

American citizens in Haiti should depart as soon as possible and a travel alert has been issued for the Caribbean country, the U.S. Embassy in Port-au-Prince said.

The embassy is on limited operations Monday due to "gang-related violence and its effects on transportation and infrastructure," according to a press release issued Sunday.

"Do not travel to Haiti. If you are a U.S. citizen in Haiti, depart Haiti as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transportation options," the press release continued.

The embassy noted that for those who "must" go to Haiti, they should stay away from crowds, "[m]onitor local media for updates and avoid areas where violence, demonstrations, or disruptions are reported to be happening," be ready "to shelter in place for an extended time period," and take precautions, including keeping a low profile, being aware of surroundings, staying inside after dark, being alert in tourist-heavy areas, having up-to-date travel documents readily accessible, carrying identification, and having "personal security plans."

HAITI ORDERS NIGHTLY CURFEW AFTER ARMED GANGS JAILBREAK THOUSANDS OF 'VIOLENT INMATES'

Haiti's government declared a 72-hour state of emergency Sunday evening after violent clashes in the capital damaged communications and led to two prison breaks as major gang leaders seek to oust Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

Henry had recently traveled to Kenya to seal a deal for Kenyan forces to lead a planned U.N.-ratified mission to battle Haiti's gangs. His predecessor, Haitian President Jovenel Moise, was assassinated in 2021. Some of the 4,000 men held in the Port-au-Prince jail released Sunday were charged in connection with the assassination.

"I'm the only one left in my cell," one unidentified inmate told Reuters. "We were asleep when we heard the sound of bullets. The cell barriers are broken."

A second Port-au-Prince prison containing around 1,400 inmates was also overrun.

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue who now runs a gang federation, has claimed responsibility for the surge in attacks. He said the goal is to capture Haiti’s police chief and government ministers and prevent Henry’s return to Haiti.

A curfew is in effect between the hours of 6 p.m. and 5 a.m. through March 5.

ARMED GANGS JAILBREAK 4,000 INMATES IN HAITI AFTER DAYS-LONG GUN BATTLE WITH POLICE

"The police were ordered to use all legal means at their disposal to enforce the curfew and apprehend all offenders," a statement from Finance Minister Patrick Boivert, the acting prime minister, said.

Law enforcement, firefighters, ambulance drivers, health personnel and duly identified journalists do not have to comply with the curfew.

Henry had vowed to step down from his position by the end of February, but he argued that the gang violence needed to be overcome before free and fair elections could be held.

Haiti has not held an election since 2016.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The chaotic weekend marked a new low in Haiti's downward spiral of violence. At least nine people have been killed since Thursday – four of them police officers – as gangs stepped up coordinated attacks on state institutions in Port-au-Prince, including the international airport and national soccer stadium.

Fox News' Anders Hagstrom, The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.