Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

US citizen dies in northwestern Slovenia rafting accident, 2 others injured

An investigation into the incident has been initiated by the local authorities

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A U.S. citizen was killed and two others were slightly injured in a rafting accident in northwestern Slovenia, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened Tuesday when two rafts carrying 16 passengers and a guide were on a trip down the Soca river, police said in a statement. One of the boats hit a rock and passengers fell into the river. When the other boat came to help, it also hit a rock and its passengers and a guide fell into the water, police said.

BRITISH TOURIST FALLS 300 FEET TO HIS DEATH FROM AUSTRIA MOUNTAIN LADDER POPULAR ON INSTAGRAM: REPORT

Europe Fox News graphic

An American man was killed in a rafting accident in Slovenia, while two others sustained injures.  (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A 55-year-old American man was carried away by the current and later was found dead. Two other U.S. citizens suffered light injuries. The rest managed to get ashore safely.

Police have launched an investigation into the accident.

The small European country of Slovenia is known for its natural beauty and outdoor sports, with rafting along the Soca river a popular activity for tourists.