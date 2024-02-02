US begins Syria target airstrikes in response to deadly drone attack in Jordan

Sen. Lindsey Graham said he is unimpressed with the retaliatory airstrikes the U.S. has launched in the last hour, Fox News’ Chad Pergram reported.

“The lapse of time has lessened the impact of deterrence,” Graham told Fox News on Friday. “And by not hitting oil infrastructure in Iran or Revolutionary Guard personnel, you will have failed to make the point.”

The strikes come nearly a week after three U.S. service members were killed in a drone strike on a base in Jordan by Iranian-backed militia groups.

A number of lawmakers have also expressed concern about the “war powers” authority to executive strikes – be it today’s action or the regular exchanges the U.S. has been engaged in for weeks with the Houthis.

Congress has the power under Article I, Section 6 to “Declare war.” Bipartisan lawmakers have indicated that the President must come to Congress to seek a broader authorization.

However, the President can rely on his power in the Constitution as “Commander in Chief.” There is also the “War Powers Resolution of 1973.” That gives the President broad power to act – only reporting to Congress later about hostilities overseas.