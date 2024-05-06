US Army soldier detained in Russia, charged with criminal misconduct: officials

A U.S. Army soldier was detained in Vladivostok, Russiaa, last Thursday and has been charged with criminal misconduct, according to officials.

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," Army spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith said. "The Army notified his family, and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia."

Smith was unable to provide any additional information due to the sensitivity of the matter.