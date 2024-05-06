Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia

US Army soldier detained in Russia, charged with criminal misconduct: officials

US Army notified soldier's family and the the State Department is providing consular support

Greg Wehner By Greg Wehner , Jennifer Griffin Fox News
Published
close
Russia strategic bomber skirts international airspace off Alaska, Russian Defense Ministry video appears to show Video

Russia strategic bomber skirts international airspace off Alaska, Russian Defense Ministry video appears to show

NORAD confirmed it detected four Russian military aircraft in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone on Thursday, but the aircraft didn’t enter U.S. airspace.

A U.S. Army soldier was detained in Vladivostok, Russiaa, last Thursday and has been charged with criminal misconduct, according to officials.

RUSSIAN SUSPECT IN $4B BITCOIN FRAUD PLEADS PARTIALLY GUILTY IN US

The Russian city of Vladivostok

A photo shows the view from an observation point in the Russian port city of Vladivostok, on September 13, 2023. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)

"The Russian Federation notified the U.S. Department of State of the criminal detention in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations," Army spokesperson Cynthia O. Smith said. "The Army notified his family, and the U.S. Department of State is providing appropriate consular support to the soldier in Russia."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Smith was unable to provide any additional information due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Greg Wehner is a breaking news reporter for Fox News Digital.

Story tips and can be sent to Greg.Wehner@Fox.com and on Twitter @GregWehner.