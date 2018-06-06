UN backs elections in Libya in December

The U.N. Security Council has given its backing to the holding of presidential and parliamentary elections in Libya in December, which could be a significant step in bringing stability to a country where lawlessness has fed Islamic militancy and instability.

The council adopted a French-drafted presidential statement Wednesday that welcomes "the momentum generated" by an international conference on Libya hosted by President Emmanuel Macron on May 29.

At the Paris conference, rival Libyan leaders agreed on a political roadmap leading to elections on Dec. 10.

The presidential statement welcomes their commitment "to work constructively with the U.N. to organize credible and peaceful parliamentary and presidential elections, and to respect the results."

Libya plunged into chaos following a 2011 uprising that toppled and later killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.