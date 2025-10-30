Expand / Collapse search
Ultra-Orthodox protesters in Jerusalem rally over Israel’s draft exemption as clashes break out

At the heart of the unrest is an exemption that allows ultra-Orthodox men who study full-time in seminaries to avoid military service

Efrat Lachter By Efrat Lachter Fox News
Tens of thousands protest military draft in Jerusalem Video

Tens of thousands protest military draft in Jerusalem

Thousands of ultra-Orthodox men rallied in downtown Jerusalem on Thursday against military draft plans, deepening Israel’s social divide and threatening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition. (Video: AP.)

An estimated 200,000 Ultra-Orthodox protesters converged on Jerusalem Thursday, opposing the country's military draft, resulting in dozens of injuries during confrontations with the police. 

Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom reported 56 people were injured. A police officer was also wounded after being hit by stones thrown by demonstrators. 

The rally shut down major roads leading into the capital, as protesters from across the country gathered to oppose efforts to conscript ultra-Orthodox, or Haredi, men into the Israel Defense Forces. At times, the demonstration turned violent as officers moved to clear blocked highways and restore order.

Ultra Orthodox protest

Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against plans to force them to serve in the Israeli military, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Ohad Zwigenberg/AP Photo)

At the heart of the unrest is a long-standing exemption that allows ultra-Orthodox men who study full-time in religious seminaries to avoid military service — a policy that many Israelis view as deeply unfair.

Military service is mandatory for most Jewish men and women, but Haredi Jews have historically been exempt, a privilege dating back to Israel’s founding. They argue that their way of life — centered around Torah study and religious community — is incompatible with full military service. They fear that conscription will undermine their religious identity, expose them to secular values and erode the distinct community structures they’ve built.

Ultra Orthodox burning shot

Ultra-Orthodox Jews protest against plans to force them to serve in the Israeli military, in Jerusalem, Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. (Mahmoud Illean/AP Photo)

With Israel fighting wars on multiple fronts over the past two years, the military has faced growing manpower shortages, prompting renewed efforts to end the exemption. The Supreme Court ruled last year that the arrangement was unconstitutional, ordering the government to pass a new conscription law.

Netanyahu sits in Knesset

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu joins other government ministers at a Plenum session of the Knesset, Israel's Parliament, in Jerusalem, June 11, 2025. (Ronen Zvulun/Reuters )

That ruling has shaken Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition. His ultra-Orthodox allies — the Shas and United Torah Judaism parties — quit the government in July, accusing him of betraying their religious base. Parliament has yet to agree on a compromise acceptable to both the Haredi leadership and the military.

Opposition leaders condemned the violence. Yair Lapid wrote on X, "If you can march in the streets, you can march in basic training and defend the State of Israel." Benny Gantz added, referring to a video of a female reporter being attacked, "There is nothing Jewish about this behavior."

Efrat Lachter is an investigative reporter and war correspondent. Her work has taken her to 40 countries, including Ukraine, Russia, Iraq, Syria, Sudan and Afghanistan. She is a recipient of the 2024 Knight-Wallace Fellowship for Journalism. Lachter can be followed on X @efratlachter.

