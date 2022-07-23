Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska hosts summit moderated by Piers Morgan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

First lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska convened a virtual summit in Kyiv where world leaders and Hollywood stars joined, asking for help mend the country and its people when the war ends.

Zelenska announced the Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen earlier this month to facilitate international efforts to rebuild Ukraine — hosted by Piers Morgan.

The country has been ravaged by violence and destruction since the unprovoked invasion of Russian forces began earlier this year.

"Very often, when talking about reconstruction, they mean the post-war restoration of buildings, infrastructure and the economy," Zelenska said. "This is undoubtedly important. But any discussions about the post-war recovery of Ukraine do not make sense if they do not prioritize the recovery of people's moral and physical health."

The first lady recruited Morgan to co-host the event with her online and in-person. The commentator posted a photo Saturday from his accommodations in Kyiv.

"I was honoured to be invited by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska to co-host her second Summit of First Ladies & Gentlemen, in Kyiv," Morgan said of the event.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden, actors Richard Gere, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, and European Commission President Charles Michel were some of the big names who have joined the summit so far.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also delivered remarks.

The summit is focused on "human capital" and address the more than 8 million people reportedly displaced inside Ukrainian borders and the 6 million who've fled abroad.

It is only the latest project pushed by the Ukrainian first lady, coming on the heels of a diplomatic trip to the U.S., visiting President Biden and first lady Jill Biden and delivering an address to Congress.

Jill Biden previously visited Zelenska in Ukraine in May.

