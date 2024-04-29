Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine

Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges faster US weapon deliveries

Zelenskyy voiced the urgency of accelerating the process due to advancing Russian forces

Reuters
Published
close
The delay in US aid to Ukraine created some impact on the battlefield: Deputy secretary general of NATO Video

The delay in US aid to Ukraine created some impact on the battlefield: Deputy secretary general of NATO

Deputy Secretary General of NATO Mircea Geoana discusses President Biden signing legislation to send billions more to Ukraine and where things stand on the battlefield on 'Sunday Night in America.'

  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that U.S. weapons have begun to arrive in Ukraine.
  • Zelenskyy voiced the urgency of accelerating the process due to advancing Russian forces attempting to exploit the situation.
  • He also mentioned the lack of significant positive developments in timely support for the Ukrainian army.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that vital U.S. weapons were starting to arrive in Ukraine in small amounts. 

He said that the process needed to move faster.

This is the result of advancing Russian forces trying to take advantage.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY OPENS UP ON US AID, ISRAEL, TRUMP

Zelenskyy spoke during a joint news conference in Kyiv alongside visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that vital U.S. weapons were starting to arrive in Ukraine in small amounts and that the process needed to move faster as advancing Russian forces were trying to take advantage. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

During the conference, he said the situation on the battlefield directly depended on the speed of ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Timely support for our army. Today I don't see anything positive on this point yet. There are supplies, they have slightly begun, this process needs to be sped up," he said.