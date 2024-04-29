Ukraine's Zelenskyy urges faster US weapon deliveries

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that U.S. weapons have begun to arrive in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy voiced the urgency of accelerating the process due to advancing Russian forces attempting to exploit the situation.

He also mentioned the lack of significant positive developments in timely support for the Ukrainian army.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday that vital U.S. weapons were starting to arrive in Ukraine in small amounts.

He said that the process needed to move faster.

This is the result of advancing Russian forces trying to take advantage.

REPORTER’S NOTEBOOK: UKRAINE’S ZELENSKYY OPENS UP ON US AID, ISRAEL, TRUMP

Zelenskyy spoke during a joint news conference in Kyiv alongside visiting NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

During the conference, he said the situation on the battlefield directly depended on the speed of ammunition supplies to Ukraine.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Timely support for our army. Today I don't see anything positive on this point yet. There are supplies, they have slightly begun, this process needs to be sped up," he said.