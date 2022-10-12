Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine responds after Russia casts blame for bridge explosion

Russian agents apprehended eight people they say were involved

By Ronn Blitzer
Ukraine is denying responsibility for a deadly blast on the Kerch bridge between Crimea and Russia despite the Kremlin’s accusations.

The Russian Federal Security Service known as the FSB said agents apprehended five Russian nationals, as well as three others who were from Ukraine and Armenia. The FSB claimed that the suspects were carrying out orders from Ukrainian military intelligence to bring the explosives into Russia. 

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry denied being responsible for the explosion.

"The entire activity of the FSB and the Investigative Committee is nonsense," Defense Ministry spokesman Andriy Yusov said.

CCTV footage of a collapsed traffic lane is displayed on a monitor, after a freight truck detonated on the strategic road-and-rail Kerch bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula, October 8, 2022 in this video still image obtained by REUTERS

CCTV footage of a collapsed traffic lane is displayed on a monitor, after a freight truck detonated on the strategic road-and-rail Kerch bridge linking Russia and the Crimea peninsula, October 8, 2022 in this video still image obtained by REUTERS (Reuters)

A blast from a truck carrying explosives on Saturday resulted in four deaths and significant damage to the bridge, with portions of the road collapsing.

Russian President Vladimir Putin used the explosion as an excuse to conduct missile strikes in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said the Russian attack caused 19 deaths, including five in the capital city of Kyiv.

CRIMEA - OCTOBER 08: A screen grab from a surveillance footage shows flames and smoke rising up after an explosion at the Kerch bridge (aka the Crimean Bridge) in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. A bridge connecting Crimea to Russia caught fire early Saturday morning causing suspension of traffic as all train services to Crimea temporarily suspended. The Kerch Bridge -- a pair of parallel bridges, one road and one railroad -- is a key supply route for Russia which was built after Crimea's annexation in 2014. (Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

CRIMEA - OCTOBER 08: A screen grab from a surveillance footage shows flames and smoke rising up after an explosion at the Kerch bridge (aka the Crimean Bridge) in the Kerch Strait, Crimea, October 8, 2022. A bridge connecting Crimea to Russia caught fire early Saturday morning causing suspension of traffic as all train services to Crimea temporarily suspended. The Kerch Bridge -- a pair of parallel bridges, one road and one railroad -- is a key supply route for Russia which was built after Crimea's annexation in 2014. (Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Photo by Security Camera/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Russia has targeted civilian buildings and power plants, damaging roughly one-third of Ukraine's energy infrastructure, according to Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko.

The barrage from Russia continued into Wednesday, with Ukraine’s presidential office saying in the morning that eight southeastern regions in Ukraine were harmed by Russian shelling, as well as attacks from drones, heavy artillery, and missiles, while strikes on central and western parts of Ukraine had ceased over the prior 24 hours.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

