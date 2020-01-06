UK's ‘most prolific rapist’ gets life sentence for sexually assaulting dozens of men

A man described as “Britain’s most prolific rapist” has been sentenced to life in prison after his years-long “campaign of rape" in which he lured dozens of intoxicated men to his apartment and drugged them before filming his sexual assaults, authorities said Monday.

Reynhard Sinaga, a 36-year-old Indonesian national, was found guilty of 159 counts of sexual offenses against 48 different men, the Greater Manchester Police said in a news release, identifying Sinaga for the first time after restrictions were lifted.

He will serve a minimum of 30 years before being considered for release, police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Mabs Hussain called Sinaga "a depraved individual" who "targeted potentially vulnerable men" that he spotted walking alone after a night out.

He would befriend the young men, including many who were intoxicated, and offer them a place to stay at his apartment, police said. Many of his victims were unconscious as he recorded the forced sexual encounters on video.

Sinaga managed to keep a low profile with police until June 2017 when a victim woke up during one of the “sickening attacks” and fought back, police said. He was arrested immediately after the incident was reported.

The convictions stem from crimes Sinaga committed from January 2015 until his arrest in 2017, the BBC reported. However, police believe the assaults may have begun years earlier.

Investigators found evidence linking Sinaga to over 190 potential victims, including the 48 men he was charged with assaulting, police said. Investigators have yet to identify 79 of the potential victims.

Judge Suzanne Goddard of the Manchester Crown Court said the courts had rarely if ever seen such a prolonged “campaign of rape."

“You are an evil serial sexual predator who has preyed upon young men who came into the city center wanting nothing more than a good night out with their friends," she said. “One of your victims described you as a monster. The scale and enormity of your offending confirms this as an accurate description."

Sinaga arrived in Britain from his native Indonesia on a student visa in 2007. He received two degrees in sociology and planning from the University of Manchester and was studying for his doctorate at the University of Leeds when he was suspended following his arrest in 2017.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.