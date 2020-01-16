Case of UK rapist referred to Court of Appeal, attorney general pushes for ‘whole-life order’

The United Kingdom’s attorney general has referred the case of a man deemed “Britain’s most prolific rapist” to the Court of Appeal, arguing that a “whole-life order” should be considered rather than his sentence of life imprisonment with a minimum of 30 years.

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC has referred the sentence of Reynhard Sinaga to the Court of Appeal under the unduly lenient sentence scheme, The Guardian reported.

Sinaga, a 36-year-old Indonesian national, was found guilty earlier this month of 159 counts of sexual offenses against 48 different men. He will serve a minimum of 30 years before being considered for release.

Per British law, prosecutors have 28 days after sentencing to petition the Court of Appeal to review whether a sentence was too lenient. Cox said he had decided to refer Sinaga’s case to the Court of Appeal after reviewing the details.

“Sinaga carried out an egregious number of attacks, over a prolonged period of time causing substantial pain and psychological suffering to his victims,” Cox said. “It is now for the court to decide whether to increase the sentence.”

Sinaga’s was convicted of crimes committed between January 2015 until his arrest in 2017, but authorities believe the assaults may have begun years earlier.

Investigators found evidence linking Sinaga to over 190 potential victims, including the 48 men he was charged with assaulting, police said. Investigators have yet to identify 79 of the potential victims.

