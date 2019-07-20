UK police department's Twitter hacked with bizarre anti-cop messages, gets reaction from Trump

Scotland Yard’s Twitter account with more than 1.2 million followers was broken into by hackers who posted a series of bizarre messages, according to reports Saturday.

Metropolitan Police lost control of their social media account Friday night and the odd tweets the hackers sent out contained messages calling for the release of rap artist Digga D and expressing anti-police sentiments.

"What you gonna do call the police?" one of the tweets said, according to Sky News.

"We are the police,” said another.

Still, another said, "no comment get my lawyer."

The messages have been deleted, Sky News reported, but not before some of the posts received hundreds of likes and retweets.

There was another that said, “F--- THE POLICE FREE THE GANG,” according to the Telegraph.

Scotland Yard said the widely-followed account had “been subject to unauthorized access.”

BBC home affairs producer Daniel De Simone tweeted that the hack was a "serious issue," adding that the press and the public rely on communications from the Metropolitan Police during emergencies such as terror attacks.

A tweet about the hack from Katie Hopkins, described by local media as a former U.K. reality TV star and right-wing commentator, elicited a response from President Donald Trump on Saturday in which he renewed his feud with London’s mayor Sadiq Khan.

Hopkins wrote: “The Met Police. Officers says (sic) they have lost control of London streets. Apparently they lost control of their Twitter account too.”

Trump tweeted in response, "With the incompetent Mayor of London, you will never have safe streets!"

A Scotland Yard spokesman told the BBC that the police department was working to establish exactly what happened.

"We have begun making changes to our access arrangements to MyNewsDesk," he added. "At this stage, we are confident the only security issue relates to access to our MyNewsDesk account."