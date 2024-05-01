UK police officer faces terror charge for allegedly supporting Hamas on WhatsApp

British police officer Mohammed Adil is facing terror charges for allegedly expressing support for Hamas on WhatsApp.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced that Adil shared images backing Hamas, which is outlawed as a terrorist group in the U.K.

Adil is charged with two counts of publishing images in support of a banned organization, a breach of the Terrorism Act.

A British police officer is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp, a police watchdog said Wednesday.

West Yorkshire constable Mohammed Adil shared images supporting Hamas, which is banned and designated a terror group in the U.K., the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Adil faces two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organization in violation of the Terrorism Act.

HAMAS' SEXUAL VIOLENCE ON OCT. 7 REVEALED IN NEW DOCUMENTARY: 'THE WORLD NEEDS TO SEE WHAT HAPPENED'

He allegedly shared the images on WhatsApp in October and November.

Adil has been suspended by the West Yorkshire force.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He is scheduled to appear Thursday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.