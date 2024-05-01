Expand / Collapse search
United Kingdom

UK police officer faces terror charge for allegedly supporting Hamas on WhatsApp

Mohammed Adil has been charged with 2 counts of publishing images in support of a banned organization

Associated Press
Published
  • British police officer Mohammed Adil is facing terror charges for allegedly expressing support for Hamas on WhatsApp.
  • The Independent Office for Police Conduct announced that Adil shared images backing Hamas, which is outlawed as a terrorist group in the U.K.
  • Adil is charged with two counts of publishing images in support of a banned organization, a breach of the Terrorism Act.

A British police officer is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp, a police watchdog said Wednesday.

West Yorkshire constable Mohammed Adil shared images supporting Hamas, which is banned and designated a terror group in the U.K., the Independent Office for Police Conduct said.

Adil faces two counts of publishing an image in support of a proscribed organization in violation of the Terrorism Act.

He allegedly shared the images on WhatsApp in October and November.

WhatsApp

A British police officer is facing terror charges for showing support for Hamas on WhatsApp, a police watchdog said on Wednesday. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Adil has been suspended by the West Yorkshire force.

He is scheduled to appear Thursday at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.