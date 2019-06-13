Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Middle East
Published

UK maritime group urges ‘extreme caution’ after unspecified incident in Gulf of Oman

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 13 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A U.K. maritime safety group warned early Thursday of an unspecified incident in the Gulf of Oman, urging “extreme caution” amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations -- an arm of the British Navy -- put out the alert early on Thursday but did not elaborate on what it was investigating.

FILE: The Norwegian-flagged oil tanker MT Andrea Victory off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates. 

FILE: The Norwegian-flagged oil tanker MT Andrea Victory off the coast of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.  ((United Arab Emirates National Media Council via AP)

The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER AND TRUMP ALLY SHINZO ABE VISITS TEHRAN TO HELP EASE US-IRAN TENSIONS

The incident comes as Iranian media claimed — without offering any evidence — that there had been an explosion in the area targeting oil tankers.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday's maritime alert comes after what the U.S. has described as Iranian attacks on four oil tankers nearby, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Iran has denied being involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.