UK maritime group urges ‘extreme caution’ after unspecified incident in Gulf of Oman

A U.K. maritime safety group warned early Thursday of an unspecified incident in the Gulf of Oman, urging “extreme caution” amid U.S.-Iran tensions.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations -- an arm of the British Navy -- put out the alert early on Thursday but did not elaborate on what it was investigating.

The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

JAPANESE PRIME MINISTER AND TRUMP ALLY SHINZO ABE VISITS TEHRAN TO HELP EASE US-IRAN TENSIONS

The incident comes as Iranian media claimed — without offering any evidence — that there had been an explosion in the area targeting oil tankers.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday's maritime alert comes after what the U.S. has described as Iranian attacks on four oil tankers nearby, off the coast of the United Arab Emirates. Iran has denied being involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.