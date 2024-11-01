Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MILITARY

U.S. deploys additional military forces to Middle East amid intensifying regional tensions: Pentagon

Defense Secretary Austin is sending B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr , Liz Friden Fox News
Published
close
Pentagon official gives updates following death of Hamas leader Video

Pentagon official gives updates following death of Hamas leader

 Pentagon press secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder provides an update after the Oct. 7 mastermind was killed.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has ordered additional bomber aircraft and Navy warships to the Middle East, U.S. officials confirmed to Fox News on Friday. 

Austin is sending several B-52 Stratofortress bomber aircraft, tanker aircraft and Navy destroyers to the Middle East, two U.S. defense officials confirmed to Fox News. 

This comes as reports Iran may retaliate following Israel's strikes last week that took out Iran's three remaining S-300 air defense systems.

NETANYAHU SIGNALS TEHRAN’S NUCLEAR PROGRAM COULD BE NEXT TARGET AS IRAN PLANS FUTURE ATTACK

The strategic move from the U.S. military arrives as Israel's conflict with Hamas in Gaza and engagements with Hezbollah in Lebanon have recently intensified. The Biden administration has been clear about its position to both defend Israel and safeguard American interests in the region.

"The supreme objective that I have set for the IDF and the security services is to prevent Iran from attaining nuclear weapons," said Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on Thursday at a graduation ceremony for soldiers in the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). "Halting the nuclear program has been – and remains – our chief concern. 

Defense Secretary Austin at the Pentagon

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin speaks during a press conference with South Korean Defense Minister Kim Yong Hyun at The Pentagon on October 30, 2024, in Arlington, Virginia. The press conference follows a US-Republic of Korea (ROK) Security Consultative Meeting, as the  two allies closely monitor and express concerns about North Korea's deployment of about 10,000 troops to Russia, amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. (Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)

"I have not taken, we have not taken, and we will not take, our eyes off this objective," added Netanyahu.

It is unclear if the military resources sent will be in Israel, Iran, or elsewhere at this time.

The long-range, nuclear-capable B-52 bombers have frequently been sent to the Middle East in past displays of U.S. resolve toward Iran. The U.S. recently deployed B-2 stealth bombers to Yemen, striking Houthi targets in October.

TRUMP GIVES NETANYAHU DEADLINE TO END ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR BY JANUARY IF HE TAKES OFFICE: REPORT

Officials have not disclosed the precise number of U.S. aircraft and ships which will be moved, but the overall troop count may decrease with the USS Abraham Lincoln's departure. 

The Lincoln's departure from the region back to its home port in San Diego, scheduled for mid-November, could remove up to 5,000 sailors from the Middle East. There is no immediate aircraft carrier replacement, officials told the Associated Press.

This gap in carrier presence, seen as a deterrent against regional threats, will be bridged by deploying additional Navy destroyers. Navy destroyers which carry ballistic missile defense systems may be sourced from either the Indo-Pacific region or Europe.

USS Abraham Lincoln

In this handout photo provided by the US Navy,  The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), left, the Royal Navy air defense destroyer HMS Defender (D 36) and the guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) transit the Strait of Hormuz on November 19, 2019. The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. With Abraham Lincoln as the flagship, deployed strike group assets include staffs, ships and aircraft of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12, Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 2, the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf (CG 55) and Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7. (Zachary Pearson- U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

While officials have not specified the duration of this gap in aircraft carrier presence to the Associated Press, the USS Harry S. Truman and its three supporting warships are expected to move to the Mediterranean Sea after finishing NATO exercises in the North Sea. 

The Lincoln, along with two of its destroyers, is currently stationed in the Gulf of Oman. Another destroyer operates in the Red Sea with U.S. warships.

The U.S. maintains a Marine amphibious ready group and two destroyers in the Mediterranean.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jasmine is a writer at Fox News Digital and a military spouse based in New Orleans. Stories can be sent to jasmine.baehr@fox.com