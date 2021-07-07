Two US soldiers injured in Iraq rocket attack

Two U.S. soldiers were injured during a rocket attack on Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq Wednesday, Army officials reported.

A series of at least 14 rockets hit the Iraqi air base housing both U.S. and international forces, along with structures in the surrounding area.

DRONE HITS IN VICINITY IRAQ AIR BASE IN ERBIL WHERE US TROOPS ARE STATIONED

U.S. officials told Fox News that one of the American service members injured during the rocket attack suffered a concussion while the other had minor scrapes following the incident.

A spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR), the operational name for the military intervention against ISIS in Iraq and Syria, confirmed that at around 12:30 p.m. local time, rockets landed on the "base and perimeter" and prompted "force protection defensive measures" to be activated.

The attack Wednesday is the fourth attack this week, following a drone strike Tuesday near the Erbil airbase, preceded by a second attack on the Ain al-Asad airbase and an attempted drone strike near the U.S. embassy in Baghdad Monday.

None of the previous attacks resulted in reported injuries or causalities.

ROCKET ATTACK ON US TROOPS IN SYRIA YIELDS NO INJURIES; RESPONSE WOUNDS AT LEAST 1 MILITANT

It remains unclear who is responsible for the recent increase in attacks.

A spokesperson for the Iraqi forces did not clarify who attacked the base Wednesday but designated the rocket fire as a "terrorist" attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Once again, the enemies of Iraq are intrusive and targeting the country’s security and sovereignty, and the safety of citizens through a new terrorist attack," Yehia Rasool, spokesperson for the Iraqi Army said in a statement posted to Twitter.

OIR spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto said that local homes and a mosque were also damaged in the attack Wednesday, though it remains unclear if any Iraqi civilians were injured.

Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.