Mexico

Twenty dead bodies discovered in Mexico, including corpses hanging from bridge

Four decapitated bodies found hanging from freeway overpass as rival cartel groups battle for control

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Published
Federal authorities announce charges against Sinaloa Cartel leaders Video

Federal authorities announce charges against Sinaloa Cartel leaders

Federal authorities announced charges against Sinaloa Cartel leaders during a press conference Tuesday.

Mexican authorities said 20 dead bodies, including five decapitated corpses, were discovered in the cartel-plagued city of Culiacan on Monday.

Four decapitated corpses were found hanging from a highway bridge leading out of the city. The bodies' heads were discovered nearby in a plastic bag, authorities said, according to the Associated Press.

US GOVERNMENT TAKING ‘DRAMATICALLY DIFFERENT APPROACH’ USING TERRORISM CHARGES AGAINST DRUG CARTELS: FBI ALUM

That same day, 16 additional dead bodies with gunshot wounds were found stuffed into a white van on the same freeway. Along with the corpses – one of which had also been decapitated – authorities found a note seemingly from one of the cartel groups. The contents of that note were not immediately disclosed, AP reported.

Mexico Culiacan

National Guard soldiers patrol the streets in Culiacan, Mexico, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo)

Culiacan, which has around 1 million residents and is the capital of western Mexico's Sinaloa state, has been wrought by a war for control between two rival drug trafficking groups of the Sinaloa cartel – Los Chapitos and La Mayiza. 

HUNDREDS OF ANIMALS FLEE CARTEL CHAOS, VIOLENCE AFTER WILDLIFE REFUGE FACED WITH THREATS

Mexican authorities condemned the deadly acts on Monday. However, many Sinaloa residents say authorities no longer have control of the violence, according to AP.

Mexican authorities detain members of a faction of the Sinaloa Cartel during an operation in Culiacan

A member of the Mexican Army stands guard in the area where two members of a faction of the Sinaloa cartel were detained in Culiacan, Mexico, on Feb. 19, 2025. (Reuters/Jesus Bustamante)

"Military and police forces are working together to reestablish total peace in Sinaloa," Feliciano Castro, Sinaloa government spokesperson, said in a statement on Monday.

TIKTOK INFLUENCER IN MEXICO SHOT AND KILLED ON LIVESTREAM

Last month, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Los Chapitos and designated it a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. In a statement at the time, the U.S. Treasury Department said the group facilitates the production and trafficking of fentanyl.

A drone view shows people during a march to press authorities to address escalating regional drug-related violence in Culiacan

A drone view shows people during a march to press authorities to address escalating regional drug-related violence in Culiacan, Mexico, Jan. 26, 2025. (Reuters/Jose Betanzos)

"Los Chapitos is a powerful, hyperviolent faction of the Sinaloa cartel at the forefront of fentanyl trafficking in the United States," Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said last month. "At the Department of the Treasury, we are executing on President Trump’s mandate to completely eliminate drug cartels and take on violent leaders like ‘El Chapo’s’ children."

Gunmen linked to the Sinaloa cartel were also involved in the Oct. 18, 2024, killing of U.S. Marine veteran Nicholas Quets in Sonora, Mexico.

The Attorney General's Office of the State of Sinaloa did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Digital Production Assistant at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.