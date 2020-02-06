Expand / Collapse search
Turkey avalanche disaster death toll grows to 40, search efforts resume for missing

Travis Fedschun
By Travis Fedschun | Fox News
Rescue crews in Turkey hit by avalanche while searching for survivors of previous slideVideo

Rescue crews in Turkey hit by avalanche while searching for survivors of previous slide

Dozens of rescuers were killed as they searched for two people who were caught in a previous avalanche; Benjamin Hall reports.

Rescue workers in Turkey scanned an avalanche field on Thursday for a final missing person after two avalanches killed dozens in the eastern part of the country.

The private Turkish news agency DHS reported two more bodies were recovered Thursday, bringing the death toll from the two avalanches to at least 40.

Some 300 emergency service workers were originally called to a highway near the mountain-surrounded town of Bahcesaray in Van province, which borders Iran, after an avalanche struck late Tuesday, killing five people and burying two others. The group was then hit by a second avalanche.

Osman Ucar, the head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority office, was hospitalized after being caught in the avalanche, Reuters reported. He told Ihlas News Agency from the hospital that many were out of the immediate area when the second avalanche hit on Wednesday.

Emergency service members carry a casualty at the site of an avalanche near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020

Emergency service members carry a casualty at the site of an avalanche near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)

“I was halfway buried in snow,” he said. “I got out by my own means.”

Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Emergency service members dig in the snow around at least three overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesehir, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (DHA via AP)

Images from Wednesday showed dozens of people using shovels and sticks to dig people out from under snow as overturned vehicles could be seen nearby.

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)

The emergency rescue operation continued Thursday after inspections over concerns of a possible third avalanche, the BBC reported. Turkish news agencies reported officials were still searching for a final missing person.

In addition to the deaths, dozens were injured.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said early Thursday that 47 people remained hospitalized after the avalanches. He said six were in intensive care but they weren't in critical condition.

Emergency service members carry a victim of an avalanche, near the town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Emergency service members carry a victim of an avalanche, near the town of Bahcesaray, in Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (Feyat Erdemir/DHA via AP)

A ceremony was held for 11 military police officers, nine government-paid village guards and two firefighters in Van who were killed by the avalanches.

Their coffins were sent to their hometowns for burial.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

