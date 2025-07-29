Tsunami waves arrive on Japan's coast after earthquake in Russia, triggering Tsunami alerts for US West Coast

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tsunami waves arrived on the eastern coast of Japan following a powerful earthquake off the eastern coast of Russia.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake triggered fears of a tsunami across much of the Pacific Ocean basin, including the shores of Hawaii, southern Alaska, the entire U.S. West Coast and British Columbia.

Tsunami Warnings are in effect for Hawaii and parts of Alaska, while the entire U.S. West Coast and British Columbia are under a Tsunami Advisory after the earthquake struck just east of Petropavlovsk, Russia, according to FOX Weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.