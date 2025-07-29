Expand / Collapse search
Russia

Tsunami waves arrive on Japan's coast after earthquake in Russia, triggering Tsunami alerts for US West Coast

Tsunami Warnings are in effect for Hawaii and parts of Alaska, while the entire U.S. West Coast and British Columbia are under a Tsunami Advisory

Landon Mion
WATCH LIVE: Hawaii coastline after massive earthquake triggers tsunami fears Video

WATCH LIVE: Hawaii coastline after massive earthquake triggers tsunami fears

One of the strongest earthquakes ever measured struck off the eastern coast of Russia on Tuesday evening, triggering fears of a tsunami on the entire U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, southern Alaska, and British Columbia.

Tsunami waves arrived on the eastern coast of Japan following a powerful earthquake off the eastern coast of Russia.

The 8.8 magnitude earthquake triggered fears of a tsunami across much of the Pacific Ocean basin, including the shores of Hawaii, southern Alaska, the entire U.S. West Coast and British Columbia.

People watch the coast area from higher ground after Japan issued evacuation alert

People watch the coast area from higher ground after Japan issued evacuation alert following major quake in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula that triggered a tsunami warning, at Yotsukura beach in Iwaki, Fukushima prefecture, Japan July 30, 2025. (Reuters)

Tsunami Warnings are in effect for Hawaii and parts of Alaska, while the entire U.S. West Coast and British Columbia are under a Tsunami Advisory after the earthquake struck just east of Petropavlovsk, Russia, according to FOX Weather.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 