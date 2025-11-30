Netanyahu requests pardon from Israeli president, after Trump letter urging clemency

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has asked President Isaac Herzog for a pardon as he stands trial on corruption and fraud charges — weeks after President Donald Trump sent his own letter urging clemency.

Netanyahu emphasized concern over public division in his request. While explicitly not admitting guilt, he wrote the pardon would allow him to "reconcile the national rift" and "lower the flames" in the arguments surrounding his trial.

Herzog’s office released a statement Sunday saying it has received Netanyahu’s formal pardon request, calling it "extraordinary" and acknowledging that it carries "significant implications."

The request, in accordance with guidelines and procedures, was being transferred to the Pardons Department in the Ministry of Justice, which will gather opinions from relevant authorities on the matter, the president’s office said.

TRUMP MAKES FORMAL REQUEST TO ISRAELI PRESIDENT TO PARDON NETANYAHU

The opinions will then be sent to the legal advisor in the Office of the President, who will formulate an additional opinion for Herzog.

"After receiving all of the relevant opinions, the President will responsibly and sincerely consider the request," Herzog’s office said in the statement.

Netanyahu is currently standing trial on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust in three separate corruption cases. The trial, which began in 2020, marked the first time a sitting Israeli prime minister testified as a criminal defendant.

MIKE DAVIS: ISRAEL'S DEEP STATE WAGES FARCICAL LAWFARE AGAINST BIBI

Earlier this month, Trump urged Herzog to consider fully pardoning Netanyahu in a letter. Trump wrote that Netanyahu has been a "formidable and decisive" leader for Israel in a time of war and has led Israel "into a time of peace."

Trump wrote that while he "absolutely" respects the independence of the Israeli judicial system, he believes the case against Netanyahu is a "political, unjustified prosecution."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump had previously urged Herzog to pardon Netanyahu during a speech in the Israeli Knesset in October.

Fox News’ Yael Rotem-Kuriel contributed to this report.