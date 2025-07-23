Trump admin official to meet with Israel, Qatar amid push for Gaza ceasefire

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is expected to meet with Israeli and Qatari officials in Rome on Thursday as the U.S. pushes for a ceasefire deal in Gaza.

Hamas and Israel are engaging in indirect negotiations to end the war that has raged on for nearly two years. However, Witkoff’s itinerary depends on the progress made in the talks. If the parties make enough progress in Rome, Witkoff will reportedly travel to Doha to finalize the deal, according to Axios.

The outlet also reported that sources indicated the meeting in Rome could suggest that a deal is near — possibly just days away.

Earlier this month, Israel agreed to a U.S.-backed, 60-day ceasefire proposal that would lead to the end of the war. This deal includes a phased release of hostages, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from parts of Gaza and talks on ending the conflict, according to Reuters.

"My representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the war. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this deal because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," President Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 1.

Trump appeared optimistic about the possibility of Israel and Hamas reaching a deal to end the war. On July 16, while signing the HALT Fentanyl Act, Trump thanked Witkoff, praising him for doing "a fantastic job" and said that there was "some good news on Gaza," though he did not elaborate.

If Trump can secure an end to the war, it could mean an expansion of the Abraham Accords, one of the signature efforts of Trump’s first administration, which saw Israel sign normalization agreements with the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan. However, Trump has yet to detail which countries would be added.

Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa'ar said on June 30 that Israel was "serious" about seeking an end to the conflict. He added that Jerusalem has an interest in "countries, such as Syria and Lebanon, our neighbors, to the circle of peace and normalization."

Fox News Digital's Greg Wehner and Caitlin McFall contributed to this report.