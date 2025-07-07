Top Iranian cleric calls for Trump's execution

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A top Iranian cleric called for the executions of President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in accordance with Sharia law while speaking during a sermon on Friday.

Ayatollah Ahmad Khatami accused the two leaders of murdering tens of thousands of people in Gaza and the assassination of Qasem Soleimani, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Quds Force, according to a translation of the remarks by Memri TV.

"You are murderers, and you need to be punished," Khatami said, per the translation.

The crowd responded with chants of "Death to America," "Death to England" and "Death to Israel."

AFTER SETBACK TO IRAN'S NUCLEAR PROGRAM, TRUMP EXPECTED TO LEVERAGE MILITARY SUPPORT IN NETANYAHU MEETING

Khatami is a member of the Iranian regime’s Guardian Council and a senior member of the Assembly of Experts.

Tensions between Iran and Israel escalated to a 12-day war last month, amid an ongoing war between Israel and the regime’s Gaza-based proxy Hamas, which started when the group attacked Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

Trump has made clear that following the 12-day war between Israel and Iran, he would like to see the Gaza conflict end soon.

ISRAEL HAMMERS HOUTHIS WITH AIRSTRIKES, REBELS RESPOND AMID RED SEA FLARE-UP

Relations between the U.S. and Iran were also tense after the U.S. launched a surprise strike on three of Iran’s key nuclear sites last month.

Trump recently took a swipe at Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, saying that the U.S. knew where the Iranian leader was hiding.

"We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding," Trump wrote at the time. "He is an easy target, but is safe there — we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Iranian officials have since launched a war of words against Trump, demanding he respect Khamenei or else risk facing the regime’s "real capabilities."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.