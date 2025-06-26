Iran's supreme leader slams Trump just days after US strikes on nuclear sites

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The ceasefire between Israel and Iran did not stop Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei from firing off a post on X, slamming President Donald Trump.

"The U.S. president stated, ‘Iran must surrender.’ Needless to say, this statement is too big to come out of the U.S. president's mouth," Khamenei wrote.

On June 17, a few days before the U.S. carried out the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump took to Truth Social to demand an "unconditional surrender" from Tehran. In a separate message on the same day, Trump said the U.S. had "complete and total control of the skies over Iran."

Trump also took a swipe at Khamenei himself, saying that the U.S. knew where the Iranian leader was hiding.

"We know exactly where the so-called ‘Supreme Leader’ is hiding," Trump wrote. "He is an easy target, but is safe there — we are not going to take him out (kill!), at least not for now. But we don’t want missiles shot at civilians, or American soldiers. Our patience is wearing thin."

"Under President Trump’s leadership, Operation Midnight Hammer was executed perfectly — obliterating Iran’s nuclear capabilities and bringing them to the table for a ceasefire. This historic outcome was only possible because of America’s military might and the strength of our Commander in Chief," White House Deputy Press Secretary Anna Kelly told Fox News Digital.

Khamenei’s remarks appeared aimed more at projecting strength than reflecting reality.

Following Iran’s attack on Al-Udeid, the American airbase in Qatar, Khamenei bragged that Iran "delivered a heavy slap to the U.S.’s face." However, Trump called it a "very weak response" before revealing that Iran gave the U.S. "early notice" of its planned retaliation.

"Iran has officially responded to our obliteration of their nuclear facilities with a very weak response, which we expected, and have very effectively countered. There have been 14 missiles fired — 13 were knocked down, and 1 was ‘set free,’ because it was headed in a nonthreatening direction. I am pleased to report that NO Americans were harmed, and hardly any damage was done," Trump wrote. "I want to thank Iran for giving us early notice, which made it possible for no lives to be lost, and nobody to be injured."

Since Israel launched its operation against Iran, Khamenei has been in hiding and, according to Reuters, his family is being guarded by the Vali-ye Amr special forces unit of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps. Some believed — and even hoped — that the end of the nuclear program would also mean the end of the Islamic Republic’s rule; however, reports of an internal security crackdown have made the possibility of regime change seem less likely.

The regime is reportedly carrying out mass arrests and executions. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said Monday that 705 individuals had been arrested in Iran on "political or security-related charges." Many of the charges involve allegations of espionage on behalf of Israel.

Three people have reportedly already been executed for allegedly spying on behalf of the Mossad, Israel’s equivalent of the CIA, NBC News reported, citing Tasnim, which is affiliated with the IRGC.