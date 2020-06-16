3 Indian soldiers killed in clash at Chinese border, army says

At least three Indian soldiers were killed during a "violent faceoff" with Chinese troops in the Himalayas on Monday night, according to the Indian army.

It's the first confrontation between the two Asian powers in which soldiers have died since 1975. Casualties were reported on both sides.

“The loss of lives on the Indian side includes an officer and two soldiers,” the statement said. “Senior military officials of the two sides are currently meeting at the venue to defuse the situation.”

The confrontation with Chinese troops occurred along their disputed frontier high in the Himalayas. Thousands of soldiers on both sides have been squaring off on the border for over a month.

China had accused Indian forces of carrying out “provocative attacks” on its troops near their side of the border, leading to “serious physical conflicts” between both sides.

The Associated Press contributed to this report