Thousands return to Hong Kong streets for pro-democracy protest after talks collapse

Thousands of people are pouring into a main road in Hong Kong to show support for a pro-democracy protest after the government called off talks with student leaders.

After a week that saw flagging support for the civil disobedience movement, crowds were surging again Friday evening.

Tens of thousands of people have occupied the semiautonomous Chinese city's streets in the past two weeks to demand a greater say in choosing the city's leader. Traffic through three of Hong Kong's busiest districts has been blocked by protesters, who have camped in main thoroughfares and streets.

The government has repeatedly urged protesters to allow the city to return to normal, saying their activities are illegal.

But student leaders have vowed to stay until the government responds to their demands.