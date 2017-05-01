The Latest: Venezuela leader calls for citizens congress

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The latest on the political crisis in Venezuela (all times local):

Venezuela's embattled socialist president is calling for a citizens congress and a new constitution.

The move by President Nicolas Maduro comes amid an escalating political crisis in the economically embattled South American country.

Tens of thousands of protesters have taken to the streets nearly every day for a month demanding Maduro's ouster.

Maduro says a citizens assembly and new constitution are needed to restore peace in the country and stop his political opponents from what he claims is their intent to carry out a coup.