The Latest: German railway resumes services from Austria after Germany starts border checks

The latest developments as European governments rush to cope with the huge number of people moving across Europe. All times local (CET):

8:15 a.m.

Germany's national railway says it has resumed train services from Austria after authorities ordered a temporary halt on Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said services resumed at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). She spoke on condition of anonymity in line with company rules.

However, the main Salzburg-Munich line initially remained closed between the Austrian city of Salzburg and the German border town of Freilassing because there were people on the track.

Train services were suspended for around 12 hours when Germany introduced temporary border controls Sunday evening to stem the tide of thousands of refugees streaming across its frontier.