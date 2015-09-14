Expand / Collapse search


Last Update December 10, 2015

The Latest: German railway resumes services from Austria after Germany starts border checks

By | Associated Press
    German federal police stand beside refugees waiting at the German-Austrian border between Freilassing, Germany, and Salzburg, Austria, Monday, Sept. 14, 2015. Germany introduced temporary border controls Sunday to stem the tide of thousands of refugees streaming across its frontier, sending a clear message to its European partners that it needs more help with an influx that is straining its ability to cope.

    A refugee receives medical treatment in a parking garage in the main rail station in Salzburg Austria, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. At least four countries Friday firmly rejected a European Union plan to impose refugee quotas to ease a worsening migrant crisis that Germany's foreign minister said was "probably the biggest challenge" in the history of the 28-nation bloc.

    Refugees rest in a parking garage in the main rail station in Salzburg Austria, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2015. At least four countries Friday firmly rejected a European Union plan to impose refugee quotas to ease a worsening migrant crisis that Germany's foreign minister said was "probably the biggest challenge" in the history of the 28-nation bloc.

BERLIN – The latest developments as European governments rush to cope with the huge number of people moving across Europe. All times local (CET):

8:15 a.m.

Germany's national railway says it has resumed train services from Austria after authorities ordered a temporary halt on Sunday evening.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn said services resumed at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT). She spoke on condition of anonymity in line with company rules.

However, the main Salzburg-Munich line initially remained closed between the Austrian city of Salzburg and the German border town of Freilassing because there were people on the track.

Train services were suspended for around 12 hours when Germany introduced temporary border controls Sunday evening to stem the tide of thousands of refugees streaming across its frontier.