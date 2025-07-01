World leader suspended from office over leaked phone call after deadly border dispute

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was suspended from office on Tuesday amid an ongoing ethics investigation over a leaked phone call with a senior Cambodian leader.

"I only thought about what to do to avoid troubles, what to do to avoid armed confrontation, for the soldiers not to suffer any loss. I wouldn’t be able to accept it if I said something with the other leader that could lead to negative consequences," Paetongtarn said, according to the Associated Press.

Judges on the country’s Constitutional Court voted unanimously on a petition accusing her of violating ethics, but voted 7–2 to suspend her, the Associated Press reported. Additionally, they gave Paetongtarn just under two weeks — 12 days — to provide the court with evidence.

The suspension comes after a phone call that was allegedly between Paetongtarn and Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen.

The call, which led to widespread backlash and protests, became a flashpoint after a May 2025 incident in which the two countries engaged in a border dispute that left one Cambodian soldier dead, according to the Associated Press.

Cambodian army spokesperson Mao Phalla said the country’s troops were conducting a routine patrol when the Thai troops opened fire, the Associated Press reported. However, the Thai army claimed the Cambodian troops had entered a disputed area and that they were responding to gunfire.

After the phone call leaked, the streets of Bangkok were filled with protesters calling for Paetongtarn’s ouster.

"My true intention in the leaked conversation, my true intention 100%, was to work for the country to maintain our sovereignty and save the lives of all our soldiers," Paetongtarn reportedly told the press.

Thailand has seen its share of political upheaval in recent years. Paetongtarn’s predecessor, Srettha Thavisin, was dismissed by the court last year over an ethics violation.