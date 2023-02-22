Expand / Collapse search
DISASTERS
Published

Tajikistan earthquake recorded days after Turkey quake kills thousands

The quake in Takijistan comes just days after thousands were killed in an earthquake in Turkey

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Turkey earthquake captured on dashcam video Video

Turkey earthquake captured on dashcam video

Dashcam video captured the moment a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Hatay, Turkey, knocking out electricity and shaking cars. (Reuters)

Tajikistan was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 41 miles west of Murghob, Tajikistan, which is located near the country's border with China. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. local time in Tajikistan.

Turkey was hit by another 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday, which happened after a 7.8 magnitude quake on Feb. 6.

  • Murghab bazaar
    Image 1 of 2

    Murghab bazaar with stalls inside containers in the Murghob District of Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region, Tajikistan.  (Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

  • Murghob
    Image 2 of 2

    Chinese soldiers have been spotted in the remote, high-altitude town of Murghab, Tajikistan.  (Gerry Shih/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Fox News' Paul Best contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.