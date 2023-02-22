Tajikistan earthquake recorded days after Turkey quake kills thousands

Tajikistan was hit by a 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The earthquake happened around 41 miles west of Murghob, Tajikistan, which is located near the country's border with China. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. local time in Tajikistan.

Turkey was hit by another 6.4 magnitude earthquake on Monday, which happened after a 7.8 magnitude quake on Feb. 6.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

