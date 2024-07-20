Taiwan reacts to Trump’s they 'should pay us for defense' comments

The U.S. House delegation in Taiwan led by Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul are greeted by members of the Legislative Yuan as part of their multi-day trip to meet with Taipei’s newly-elected government officials.
Eryk Michael Smith is a Taiwan-based correspondent who since 2007, has worked both as a broadcast journalist for the island's only English-language radio station, ICRT, as well as with numerous other publications and local news outlets. Smith's journalism focuses on Taiwan-China relations, local politics, as well as science and technology developments in the greater China region. He is based in Taiwan's largest southern city, Kaohsiung. He can be followed @ErykSmithTaiwan