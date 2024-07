Taiwan began its annual Han Kuang war games, designed to simulate actual combat.

China has been staging regular military exercises around Taiwan for four years to pressure Taipei into accepting its claim of sovereignty over the island.

The five-day war games will happen alongside the Wan'an civil defense drills, where the streets of major cities are evacuated for half an hour during a simulated Chinese missile attack, and test warning alarms will sound on mobile phones.

Taiwan sent navy vessels out to sea and conducted take-off and landing exercises on Monday, July 22, at the start of the annual Han Kuang war games, which this year aim to be as close as possible to actual combat with no script and simulating how to repel a Chinese attack.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its territory, has been staging regular exercises around the island for four years to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty, despite Taiwan's strong objections.

Taiwan's drills this year have canceled elements that were mostly for show, like scripted firepower displays, while there will be intensified nighttime exercises and practicing how to operate with severed command lines. The five-day war games will be happening in conjunction with the Wan'an civil defense drills, where the streets of major cities are evacuated for half an hour during a simulated Chinese missile attack, and test warning alarms will sound on mobile phones.

China has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control. Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te, who says only the Taiwanese people can decide their future, has repeatedly offered talks but been rebuffed.