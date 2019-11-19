Sweden drops investigation into alleged rape by Julian Assange

Sweden dropped a preliminary investigation Wednesday into alleged rape by WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Assange, 48, who spent 7 years in Ecuador's embassy in London before he was dragged out in April, is still wanted in the U.S. to face 18 counts, including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law.

In response to the Swedish announcement, Kristinn Hrafnsson, WikiLeaks editor-in-chief, said: “Let us now focus on the threat Mr. Assange has been warning about for years: the belligerent prosecution of the United States and the threat it poses to the First Amendment.

