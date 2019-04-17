South Korean arsonist fatally stabs neighbors fleeing fire: cops

A South Korean man set his apartment on fire Wednesday and fatally stabbed five of his neighbors,-- including a 12-year-old girl-- as they fled the building, authorities said.

The unidentified 42-year-old suspect also injured 13 people, the BBC reported. Their conditions were not immediately known. The suspect's alleged rampage stemmed from a grievance about overdue wages.

He was detained by police at the scene.

The man set his apartment on fire in the southeastern city of Jinji around 4:30 a.m., police said. He then allegedly ambushed fleeing neighbors in the building stairway and stabbed them, the BBC reported. Officers confronted him in a hallway and fired blank and live ammunition before subduing him with a taser, the South Korea Times reported.

The Ministry of Employment and Labor said the man never filed a complaint with local labor authorities about unpaid wages. Police told the Times he had at least five run-ins with his neighbors prior to the alleged killings.