Suspect arrested after young mother stabbed to death while walking with her baby

Police have arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly stabbing to death a mother who was out walking her baby in a stroller in Bradford, England, on Saturday.

While police did not name the person they arrested, he has been identified by the BBC as Habibur Masum, who was previously reported to be the suspect in the case.

West Yorkshire Police did say that the suspect is from Oldham and was arrested early Tuesday morning in the Aylesbury area. He is accused of murdering Oldham resident Kulsuma Akter, 27, during a walk at around 3:21 p.m. on April 6. West Yorkshire Police said that she was "taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries."

"This is a tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances," Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson, of West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Enquiry Team, said in a statement. "We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community. Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community."

MOTHER STABBED TO DEATH WHILE WALKING WITH HER BABY IN A STROLLER, SUSPECT STILL ON THE LOOSE: POLICE

Akter was pushing a stroller when she was attacked, but authorities said that her baby was not physically harmed.

Authorities had said they believed Masum and Akter knew each other. Masum was recorded standing outside a bus stop shortly after the murder, and police also recovered a knife from the scene.

'GENIUS' PRE-MED STUDENT SEEN ON RING VIDEO HOLDING KNIFE SECONDS BEFORE ALLEGEDLY STABBING HIS MOM TO DEATH

According to the BBC, Masum was charged with threatening to kill Akter back in November after assaulting her a day prior. Both incidents were alleged to have happened in Manchester, according to court documents obtained by the media outlet.

"Due to police having contact with Kulsuma prior to her death, West Yorkshire Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct," the department's press release states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man for allegedly assisting an offender.

West Yorkshire Police are actively investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to contact them.

Fox News' Andrea Vacchiano contributed to this report.