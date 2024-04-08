Expand / Collapse search
Homicide

Mother stabbed to death while walking with her baby in a stroller, suspect still on the loose: police

Police said they believe Kulsuma Akter knew her attacker

Andrea Vacchiano By Andrea Vacchiano Fox News
Published
A young woman was stabbed to death while walking with her baby in Bradford, England, according to authorities.

Oldham resident Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed during a walk at around 3:21 p.m. on Saturday. West Yorkshire Police said that she was "taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries."

Akter was pushing a pram at the time, but authorities said that her young baby was not physically harmed.

"She was with her young baby at the time of the incident - the baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident," police said in a statement.

'GENIUS' PRE-MED STUDENT SEEN ON RING VIDEO HOLDING KNIFE SECONDS BEFORE ALLEGEDLY STABBING HIS MOM TO DEATH

Split image of suspect at bus stop

West Yorkshire Police released pictures showing the murder suspect near a bus stop after the homicide. (West Yorkshire Police)

Authorities have identified the murder suspect as Oldham resident Habibur Masum, 25. They believe that he and Akter knew each other.

Masum was filmed standing outside a bus stop shortly after the murder. Police also recovered a knife from the scene, but they believe the suspect may still be armed.

"He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers," police explained. "A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey [hoodie] with the hood up."

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man who they believe assisted Masum with the homicide. 

WATCH: COURTROOM CHAOS AS SON BURSTS IN, SHOOTS DAD'S KILLER

Habibur Masum

Police said Oldham resident Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed by Habibur Masum (pictured here) during a walk with her child. (West Yorkshire Police)

"This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances," Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said in a statement.

"We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community," Atkinson added. "Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community."

Atkinson also urges anyone who may recognize Masum to alert authorities immediately.

"I would urge anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999," the officer explained.

CCTV footage of suspect walking to bus stop

West Yorkshire Police have released footage that they believe shows Habibur Masum near the scene of the murder. (West Yorkshire Police)

West Yorkshire Police are actively investigating the incident. 

Andrea Vacchiano is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. You can follow her on X at @andrea_vacch or send story tips to andrea.vacchiano@fox.com.