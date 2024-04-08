Mother stabbed to death while walking with her baby in a stroller, suspect still on the loose: police

A young woman was stabbed to death while walking with her baby in Bradford, England, according to authorities.

Oldham resident Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed during a walk at around 3:21 p.m. on Saturday. West Yorkshire Police said that she was "taken to hospital but subsequently died from her injuries."

Akter was pushing a pram at the time, but authorities said that her young baby was not physically harmed.

"She was with her young baby at the time of the incident - the baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident," police said in a statement.

Authorities have identified the murder suspect as Oldham resident Habibur Masum, 25. They believe that he and Akter knew each other.

Masum was filmed standing outside a bus stop shortly after the murder. Police also recovered a knife from the scene, but they believe the suspect may still be armed.

"He is pictured on CCTV wearing a duffle coat with three large horizontal lines of grey, white and black, light blue or grey tracksuit bottoms with a small black emblem on the left pocket and maroon trainers," police explained. "A witness also reported seeing him wearing a grey [hoodie] with the hood up."

Police also arrested a 23-year-old man who they believe assisted Masum with the homicide.

"This is an absolutely tragic incident in which a mother has lost her life in the most horrific of circumstances," Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said in a statement.

"We understand that this has caused a considerable amount of concern in the local community," Atkinson added. "Local Neighbourhood Policing teams are patrolling the area conducting reassurance to the community."

Atkinson also urges anyone who may recognize Masum to alert authorities immediately.

"I would urge anyone who has seen him or who knows where he is not to approach him but to contact police immediately on 999," the officer explained.

West Yorkshire Police are actively investigating the incident.