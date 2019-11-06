Suspect arrested in Mexican cartel massacre that claimed 9 American lives: Investigators

A suspect was arrested near the Arizona border with Mexico in connection with the deaths of nine U.S. citizens - six children and three women – Monday who were living in a Mormon community about 70 miles south of Douglas, Ariz., investigators said early Wednesday.

The victims’ convoy came under fire during the day in an ambush by gunmen believed to be affiliated with Mexican drug cartels.

MEXICAN CARTEL MASSACRE: 9 AMERICANS, INCLUDING 6 CHILDREN, FROM MORMON OFFSHOOT MURDERED

The Agency for Criminal Investigation said in a statement on Facebook the suspect was found in the town of Agua Prieta near the border with Arizona. The suspect was holding two hostages who were bound and gagged inside a vehicle.

Investigators found four assault rifles and a bulletproof SUV.

Officials believe the cartels may have mistaken the victims for a rival gang.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Six other children were wounded in the attack and five were transported to hospitals in Phoenix, Ariz.

The Associated Press contributed to this report