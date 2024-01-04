South Korean opposition leader stabbed in the neck expected to recover, doctor says

South Korea's opposition leader Lee Jae-myung is recovering well following his attempted assassination this week, according to medical professionals.

Doctor Min Seung-kee said Thursday that Lee is "recovering smoothly" at Seoul National University Hospital.

Medical teams will continue to monitor the political leader's condition for complications as his recovery continues.

Lee, the chief of the main opposition Democratic Party, was brutally attacked while visiting the southern port city of Busan on Tuesday.

The suspected attacker appeared to be a man in his 50s or 60s who wore a paper crown with Lee's name printed on it, news photographs showed. He approached Lee asking for an autograph among a crowd of supporters before he lunged forward and attacked, video footage showed.

The assailant was quickly subdued and arrested at the scene. His motive remains unknown.

South Korean police raided the attacker's home and office on Wednesday in the city of Asan. Authorities also intend to search the assailant's phone.

The attack left a gash in Lee's neck that is about 1 centimeter long, according to YTN television.

Min told the press that the knife cut Lee's jugular vein, requiring stitches to close the bleeding wound.

A neighbor living near the unidentified suspect told The Associated Press that the man was a quiet person who did not often talk about politics.

He also said the suspect works as a real estate agent but fell behind on paying his rent.

