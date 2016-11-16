South Africans protest against racism in coffin assault case

next Image 1 of 3

Demonstrators have protested against racism outside a South African courthouse where two white men face assault charges for allegedly forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire.

Members of the ruling African National Congress party and opposition groups gathered outside the court in Middelburg, where the two suspects appeared on Wednesday. The case was postponed until Jan. 25.

A video showing the racially charged incident has circulated on social media, intensifying debate about South Africa's legacy of white minority rule, which ended in 1994.

The video shows a man cowering and moaning in a coffin as a tormentor pushes part of the lid over his head and upper body. A man is also heard threatening to pour gasoline in the coffin.