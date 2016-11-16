Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Africa
Published

South Africans protest against racism in coffin assault case

By | Associated Press
  • 583cec69-
    Image 1 of 3

    Theo Jackson, left, and Willem Oosthuizen, right, appear in the Magistrates Court in Middelburg, South Africa Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Two white South Africans accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire appeared before a judge on Wednesday as demonstrators protested against racism outside the courthouse. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

  • c13db29e-
    Image 2 of 3

    Victor Rethabile Mlotshwa, who was allegedly forced into a coffin, sits inside the Magistrates Court in Middelburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Two white South Africans accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire appeared before a judge on Wednesday as demonstrators protested against racism outside the courthouse. The assaulted man Mlotshwa had been accused of trespassing on farmland, according to South African media. (AP Photo) (The Associated Press)

  • 788b4daf-
    Image 3 of 3

    An Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), supporter holds a placard outside the high court in Middelburg, South Africa, Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2016. Two white South Africans accused of forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire appeared before a judge on Wednesday as demonstrators protested against racism outside the courthouse. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe) (The Associated Press)

JOHANNESBURG – Demonstrators have protested against racism outside a South African courthouse where two white men face assault charges for allegedly forcing a black man into a coffin and threatening to set him on fire.

Members of the ruling African National Congress party and opposition groups gathered outside the court in Middelburg, where the two suspects appeared on Wednesday. The case was postponed until Jan. 25.

A video showing the racially charged incident has circulated on social media, intensifying debate about South Africa's legacy of white minority rule, which ended in 1994.

The video shows a man cowering and moaning in a coffin as a tormentor pushes part of the lid over his head and upper body. A man is also heard threatening to pour gasoline in the coffin.