Sharks swim around Spanish Paralympic swimmer in frightening images

A Spanish Paralympic swimmer was swimming back to shore while surrounded by sharks and it was captured on horrifying video this week.

Ariel Schrenck Martinez, 19, was training in the sea off the coast of Sant Feliu de Guixols on Spain’s Costa Brava, The Sun reported.

When he was about 330 feet from shore, his mother spotted sharks swimming closer to the shore than he was.

In a video of the incident posted on Martinez’s Instagram, shark fins are clearly visible as the teen swims back to shore.

“My mom started to shout like a crazy woman that there were sharks in the water,” Martinez told Antena 3 Deportes. “At that moment my body started panicking terribly and I started swimming like a madman.”

Martinez said he is not in top shape but put his “heart and soul” into swimming for his life back to shore.

ALL LEAGUE TEAMS CLEARED TO START GROUP TRAINING IN SPAIN

His mother told the channel she shouted at him “so he could get out of the water.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The 19-year-old B-Swim team member competed in the 2019 World Para Swimming Allianz Championships in London.