'Saturday Night Live' comes to China's Internet

A popular online video site has brought American irreverent comedy sketch show "Saturday Night Live" to China.

Sohu Video announced Thursday that it will exclusively put the show that regularly mocks the U.S. government, popular culture and others on its website.

Sohu says it will be available online in its original version without subtitles the Monday after the latest episode is shown in the U.S. A version with Chinese subtitles will be available at 10 p.m. the following Saturday.

The show features various sketches and celebrity hosts. Topics have featured China, including a sketch of a press conference with then Chinese President Hu Jintao berating President Barack Obama over the national debt.

But Sohu CEO Charles Zhang said he didn't expect the show to be controversial in China.