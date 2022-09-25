Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Published

Russians arrested in thousands while protesting Putin's mobilization, human rights group says

Some Russian protesters were handed summons from the military after being arrested, according to OVD-Info

By Paul Best | Fox News
Russian human rights activist details the violence against Russians when protesting against the war in Ukraine Video

Russian human rights activist details the violence against Russians when protesting against the war in Ukraine

Amy Kellog speaks with Maria Kuznetsova from OVD-info. It's a Russian Human Rights Group that tracks arrests and detentions. Kuznetsova expresses that it's difficult for Russians to turn a blind eye to the government's actions, so they protest.

More than 2,300 Russians have been arrested in dozens of cities this week while protesting the conscription of 300,000 men for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday, according to the human rights group OVD-Info. 

Some of those who were arrested were handed conscription papers.

Fyodor Orlov, a journalist, was arrested on Wednesday then was handed a summons from the military enlistment office while in court, the human rights group said. 

Another protester in Moscow was told that he could receive a 10-year prison sentence for refusing a summons to the military, according to OVD-Info. 

  • Russian detained during protest
    Image 1 of 5

    Russian law enforcement officers detain a person during a rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin, in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2022.  (REUTER)

  • Russian detained
    Image 2 of 5

    Russian law enforcement officers detain a person during a rally, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists ordered by President Vladimir Putin. (REUTERS)

  • RUSSIAN POLICE AT PROTEST
    Image 3 of 5

    Law enforcement officers stand guard near a monument to Russian diplomat and poet Alexander Griboyedov, after opposition activists called for street protests against the mobilization of reservists. (REUTERS)

  • Russian police
    Image 4 of 5

    Russian law enforcement officers stand guard during a rally in Moscow, Russia September 24, 2022.  (REUTERS)

  • RUSSIAN PROTESTS
    Image 5 of 5

    (REUTERS)

Thousands of other Russians have fled the country in the wake of the mobilization order, prompting Finland to close its border. Some eastern European countries, including Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, shut down their borders on Monday shortly before the mobilization order. 

PUTIN'S CALL FOR RUSSIAN CONSCRIPTS WILL REQUIRE ARMS MOSCOW DOESN'T HAVE, NATO CHIEF SAYS

Russian men between the ages of 18 and 27 are required to serve one year in the military. 

The defense ministry said that tech workers, bankers, and state journalists will be exempted from the latest mobilization order. 

  • Russia conscription
    Image 1 of 2

    FILE PHOTO: Russian army conscripts put on their uniform at the military registration and enlistment office in St. Petersburg, (OLGA MALTSEVA/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Russia conscripts
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE PHOTO: New army conscripts take a train to the military site in St. Petersburg, Russia. (Xinhua/Irina Motina via Getty Images)

The mobilization order comes as Putin seeks to replenish his forces in Ukraine more than seven months into the war. Ukraine's defense ministry claims that Russia has lost at least 55,000 soldiers since the outset of the invasion. 

Occupied territories in Ukraine, such as Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, held referendums on joining the Russian Federation this week, though many Western leaders have criticized the votes as sham elections. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 