Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Russia
Published

Russian seamen who died in mysterious navy submarine accident are buried

Associated Press
close
New questions about secret Russian submarine's mission before deadly fireVideo

New questions about secret Russian submarine's mission before deadly fire

What exactly was the Russian sub doing at the bottom of the ocean before the deadly fire broke out? Florida Congressman Michael Waltz, Republican member of the House Armed Services Committee, weighs in.

The 14 Russian seamen who died in a fire on one of the navy's research submersibles earlier this week were laid to rest in St. Petersburg on Saturday.

The sailors were killed in the blaze on the unnamed submarine in the Barents Sea on Monday. Officials withheld details of the tragedy, citing the utmost secrecy of the vessel's mission.

The Defense Ministry said the sailors were killed by toxic fumes from the fire. Some others survived the fire but the military hasn't said how many. Officials didn't name the nuclear-powered vessel, but Russian media reported that it was Russia's most secret submersible, the Losharik.

People lay flowers at the graves of the 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy's deep-sea research submersible, next to the graves of crew members of Kursk submarine, right, at the Serafimovskoye memorial cemetery during a funeral ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 6, 2019.

People lay flowers at the graves of the 14 crew members who died in a fire on a Russian navy's deep-sea research submersible, next to the graves of crew members of Kursk submarine, right, at the Serafimovskoye memorial cemetery during a funeral ceremony in St. Petersburg, Russia, Saturday, July 6, 2019. (AP)

KREMLIN REFUSES TO REVEAL DETAILS ABOUT FATAL RUSSIAN SUBMARINE FIRE, DECLARES IT 'STATE SECRET'

The 14 seamen were buried at a cemetery in St. Petersburg, which was cordoned off by the military. Media weren't allowed to attend a vigil at the local church or the burial which was attended by top military officials and naval officers.

AT LEAST 14 SAILORS DEAD AFTER RUSSIAN SUB CATCHES FIRE DURING RESEARCH MISSION: OFFICIALS

A Russian navy officer pays his last respect at the grave of Captain 3rd rank Vladimir Sukhinichev, one of the 14 crew members who died 

A Russian navy officer pays his last respect at the grave of Captain 3rd rank Vladimir Sukhinichev, one of the 14 crew members who died  (AP)

Journalists were able to visit the cemetery after the ceremony was over. The 14 fresh graves were dug out next to the resting places of some of the crewmembers of the Kursk submarine, which sank during naval maneuvers in 2000, killing all 118 seamen onboard in Russia's worst submarine disaster.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Some of the relatives of the 14 seamen stayed on at the cemetery plot, putting up candles or sharing a moment of silence with friends and family.