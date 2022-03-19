Russian cosmonauts wear Ukrainian colors in arrival at International Space Station

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station early Saturday wearing bright yellow suits trimmed in blue -- the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The cosmonauts were the first new arrivals at the station since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, The Associated Press reported.

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each new crew that travels to the station gets to choose its own style of flight suit, the AP report said.

"It became our turn to pick a color. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it," he said. "So that's why we had to wear yellow."

Artemyev and fellow cosmonauts Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov embarked from Kazakhstan just before 9 p.m. Friday and arrived at the station just over three hours later, according to the AP.

Already aboard the station were two Russians, four Americans and a German, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.