Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

AIR AND SPACE
Published

Russian cosmonauts wear Ukrainian colors in arrival at International Space Station

The cosmonauts were the first new arrivals at the station since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, a report said

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station early Saturday wearing bright yellow suits trimmed in blue -- the colors of the Ukrainian flag.

The cosmonauts were the first new arrivals at the station since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, The Associated Press reported.

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev said each new crew that travels to the station gets to choose its own style of flight suit, the AP report said.

In this frame grab from video provided by Roscosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev are seen during a welcome ceremony after arriving at the International Space Station, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Associated Press)

In this frame grab from video provided by Roscosmos, Russian cosmonauts Sergey Korsakov, Oleg Artemyev and Denis Matveyev are seen during a welcome ceremony after arriving at the International Space Station, Friday, March 18, 2022. (Associated Press)

"It became our turn to pick a color. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it," he said. "So that's why we had to wear yellow."

Artemyev and fellow cosmonauts Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov embarked from Kazakhstan just before 9 p.m. Friday and arrived at the station just over three hours later, according to the AP.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Already aboard the station were two Russians, four Americans and a German, the AP reported.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DomCalicchioFOX