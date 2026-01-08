Russia warns Western forces in Ukraine would be considered 'legitimate combat targets'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russia on Thursday warned that any Western military forces deployed to Ukraine under a post-war security arrangement would be considered "legitimate combat targets," sharply criticizing a newly signed Paris declaration outlining security guarantees for Kyiv.

In a statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Telegram channel, spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the declaration , backed by Ukraine, the United States and several European countries, was not aimed at peace but at further militarizing Ukraine and escalating the conflict.

She specifically objected to provisions calling for a multinational force and continued military support for Ukraine's armed forces, warning that any foreign troops, military infrastructure or facilities on Ukrainian territory would be viewed by Moscow as direct foreign intervention.

"All such units and facilities will be considered as legitimate combat targets of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," Zakharova said.

"These warnings have been voiced more than once at the highest level and remain relevant."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday the U.K. and France signed a declaration of intent to deploy forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal, including establishing military hubs and facilities to store weapons and equipment after a ceasefire.

"It paves the way for the legal framework under which British, French and partner forces could operate on Ukrainian soil – securing Ukraine’s skies and seas – and regenerating Ukraine’s armed forces for the future," Starmer told reporters at a press conference after the Coalition of the Willing meeting in Paris.

"We also have agreed [on] significant further steps. First, that we will participate in U.S.-led monitoring and verification of any ceasefire. Second, we will support the long-term provision of armaments for Ukraine’s defense. And third, we will work toward binding commitments to support Ukraine in the case of a future armed attack by Russia," he added.

U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff said on X that negotiators made significant progress on a bilateral security guarantee framework and a prosperity plan for Ukraine, calling durable security guarantees essential to a lasting peace.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is essentially "ready for finalization at the highest level with the President of the United States."

"Complex issues from the basic framework for ending the war were also addressed, and the Ukrainian side presented possible options for finalizing this document," he added. "We understand that the American side will engage with Russia, and we expect feedback on whether the aggressor is genuinely willing to end the war."