Ukraine
Published

Russia using Iranian-made ‘kamikaze drones’ to strike around Kyiv

Russia has bombarded Ukraine's major cities for days in retaliation to the Kerch Bridge bombing

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
The Russian military is deploying Iranian-made "kamikaze drones" to strike around the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv as it continues to ramp up attacks on civilian areas.

Russia has launched barrages of missiles, shells and other ordnance into Ukrainian cities in a campaign that started on Monday. Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed revenge for the bombing and partial destruction of the Kerch Bridge last week, which connects Russia to Crimea.

Russian authorities arrested 8 people in connection with the bridge attack on Tuesday, though Ukraine has denied any involvement in the operation.

The Iranian drones were seen packed with explosives before flying toward targets, though it is unclear whether they caused any casualties.

MULTIPLE EXPLOSIONS ROCK EASTERN UKRAINE CITY OF KHARKIV

Workers restore the railway tracks on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, on October 9, 2022, a day after it was damaged by a blast. (AFP via Getty Images)

Workers restore the railway tracks on the Kerch bridge that links Crimea to Russia, near Kerch, on October 9, 2022, a day after it was damaged by a blast. (AFP via Getty Images) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Russia unveiled its change in strategy with an hours-long bombardment of Kyiv and 15 other major Ukrainian cities on Monday. The attack left swaths of the capital without power, heating and water.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy decried the Russians as "terrorists" for the strike, which saw missiles landing on residential buildings, in parks and on children's playgrounds.

RUSSIA TO EVACUATE TOP SECURITY OFFICERS AND THEIR FAMILIES FROM OCCUPIED REGIONS IN UKRAINE: REPORT

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov condemned the attacks as war crimes and called on Western countries to supply more air-defense systems to Ukraine.

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

People receive medical treatment at the scene of Russian shelling, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Oct. 10, 2022. Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the center of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File) (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Germany and NATO have responded with a push to organize the purchase of additional air defense systems for Europe and its allies. Likely candidates are the Israeli Arrow 3 system, U.S. Patriot and German IRIS-T platforms, according to Reuters.

Despite the barrage of missiles, Ukrainian forces are continuing to push Russian troops back from occupied territory. Much of the territory Putin claimed to annex in an elaborate ceremony last week is now under Ukrainian control.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

