Russia

Russia moving nuclear weapons to Belarus, Polish president says

On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in Belarus issued an alert for American citizens in the country to leave immediately

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Poland said Tuesday that Russia is shifting some short-range nuclear weapons to Belarus, a move Polish President Andrzej Duda said could change the NATO alliance in the region. 

Both Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko, said last month Moscow had already shipped some of its tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus after announcing the plan in March. 

News of the move came a day after the U.S. Embassy in Belarus issued an alert Monday for all American citizens in the country to leave immediately and warned against traveling there.

Russia and Belarus

Poland's President Andrzej Duda, left, greets Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during a state visit at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw on Tuesday. At a joint news conference, de Sousa vowed continuing support for Ukraine's struggle against Russia's invasion, while Duda said Poland is watching Russia's transfer of some nuclear weapons into neighboring Belarus.  (AP)

The warning comes after Lithuania closed two of its major border crossings with Belarus over concerns about the Russian mercenary group Wagner that has established operations in the country. 

Moscow said it would maintain control over the warheads it sends to Belarus. Belarus is a critical and strategically important nation, as it borders NATO such as Poland, Lithuania and Latvia in addition to Ukraine. 

Duda made his comments at a joint news conference with visiting Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

"I was telling President (de Sousa) about the implementation of the declarations by Vladimir Putin that Russia’s tactical nuclear weapons will be moved to the territory of Belarus," he said. "Indeed, this process is taking place, we are seeing that."

As Russia's war in Ukraine continues, Ukrainians are reportedly ramping up arms production. Meanwhile, Ukraine continues to receive millions in military aid from NATO countries.

Fox News Digital's Bradford Betz contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.