Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Wagner Group still not recruiting mercenaries following coup, Prigozhin says

Wagner Group currently settled on the African continent and seeking a buyer to procure their services amidst civil unrest in Niger

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
Russia, China sending officials to North Korea is 'interesting' and 'significant on a few fronts': Dr. Mark Esper Video

Russia, China sending officials to North Korea is 'interesting' and 'significant on a few fronts': Dr. Mark Esper

Dr. Mark Esper, former Defense Secretary under Trump, discusses China and Russia sending officials to North Korea amid rising tensions and reports of Wagner Group troops moving near NATO territory.

The Wagner Group mercenary outfit is not lifting its suspension on recruitment.

Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin, who is currently leading the mercenaries as they seek an entry point into the ongoing Niger civil conflict, announced this week that recruitment is still closed.

"At the moment, the opening time of the recruitment centers has not yet been determined," Prigozhin said in a message Monday, according to translations from the Moscow Times.

PRIGOZHIN CELEBRATES NIGER COUP, ACCUSES WEST OF FOISTING ITS RULES OF LIFE ON CITIZENS

Prigozhin looks on from a street vehicle in Russia

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, looks out from a military vehicle on a street in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, Saturday, June 24, 2023, leaving an area of the headquarters of the Southern Military District. (AP Photo)

The mercenary warlord continued, "We have no shortage of personnel for now, [so] we have no plans to recruit again."

Recruitment was originally suspended following the failed coup launched against the Russian government last month.

PRIGOZHIN APPEARS PUBLICLY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE MUTINY, SUGGESTS MERCENARIES WON'T FIGHT IN UKRAINE

Niger coup attempt

Supporters of the coup set fire to the ruling party headquarters while hundreds of them gather in front of the National Assembly in the capital Niamey, Niger. (Reuters/Balima Boureima)

Since leaving Belarus, the Russian mercenary has made a pitch for Niger rebels to procure his services amid their ongoing coup attempt, promising to "destroy terrorists" and secure peace.

"The population suffers. And this is the (the reason for) love for PMC (private military company) Wagner, this is the high efficiency of PMC Wagner," Prigozhin said of the civil unrest in Niger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

mercenary ukraine fighting

In this handout photo taken from video and released by Prigozhin Press Service Saturday, May 20, 2023, Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner Group military company speaks holding a Russian national flag in front of his soldiers in Bakhmut, Ukraine. (Prigozhin Press Service via AP)

"Because a thousand soldiers of PMC Wagner are able to establish order and destroy terrorists, preventing them from harming the peaceful population of states," Prigozhin pitched in the message.

Last month, a low-resolution video emerged showing Prigozhin in public for the first time since his short-lived mutiny. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com